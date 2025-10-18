Three Iranian villages named among world’s Best Tourism Villages by UN

TEHRAN – The UN Tourism on Friday recognized three Iranian villages among the world’s 52 best tourism villages for 2025, praising their rich cultural heritage, historical significance, and commitment to sustainable tourism.

The announcement was made during a special ceremony held in Huzhou, China, highlighting rural communities worldwide that preserve local traditions, protect natural environments, and foster economic opportunities through tourism.

The selected Iranian villages, Kandelous in Mazandaran province, Soheili on Qeshm Island, and Shafiabad in Kerman province highlight glimpses of the diversity of Iran’s landscapes, spanning northern forests, central deserts, and southern coastal regions.

Soheili, located on Qeshm Island in southern Iran, has emerged as a leader in eco-tourism and community-based conservation efforts. Local villagers actively protect the Hara mangrove forests, promote environmentally friendly boating, and welcome visitors with local seafood, artisanal crafts, and clear, starry night skies. The fishermen of Soheili have transformed their livelihoods into a broader marine conservation movement, symbolizing a responsible human-nature relationship.

Kandelous, nestled in the lush slopes of the Alborz Mountains, is one of the oldest rural settlements in northern Iran. It is celebrated for its traditional stone houses, handicrafts, and hiking trails through the ancient Hyrcanian forests.

In addition to a cultural heritage museum, Kandelous also hosts a herbal museum that reflect the village’s blend of traditional knowledge and modern creativity, promoting a knowledge-based rural economy.

Shafiabad lies on the edge of the Lut Desert and is renowned for its Qajar-era caravanserai and the striking surrounding sand dunes and giant Kaluts, natural desert formations sculpted by wind erosion. These features attract photographers and travelers from across the globe.

“Our Best Tourism Villages 2025 highlight communities that are working to safeguard their cultural heritage, preserve their natural resources and create economic opportunities through tourism,” said Zurab Pololikashvili, UN Tourism Secretary-General.

The UN Tourism’s Best Tourism Villages program recognizes rural destinations worldwide that demonstrate resilience, innovation, and sustainable development in tourism. This year, 52 villages from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East were selected from over 270 applications submitted by 65 UN Tourism member states.

Iran, home to more than 60,000 villages, is described as a living archive of human civilization, where each village represents a historical narrative balancing humanity and nature.

For example, in Shafiabad, women-led initiatives in handicrafts, qanat (ancient water channel) restoration, and eco-tourism highlight the strong link between cultural heritage and social empowerment, the Iranian Tourism Organization noted.

AM