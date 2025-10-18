Pakistan, Afghanistan's Taliban hold talks in Qatar

Pakistan and Afghan officials met in Doha on Saturday to discuss immediate measures to curb cross-border clashes and restore stability along their shared border.

According to Pakistan’s foreign ministry, Qatar mediated the talks, Bloomberg reported.

The neighbors had reached an uneasy 48-hour ceasefire on Wednesday, following deadly cross-border attacks last week. Both Kabul and Islamabad have blamed each other for provoking the hostilities—the worst since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.

On Saturday, Afghan officials said Pakistan launched air attacks inside Afghanistan, killing at least 10 people and breaking the ceasefire that had brought two days of relative calm to the border.

In Pakistan, a senior security official told AFP that forces had “conducted precision aerial strikes” in Afghan border areas targeting the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, a local faction linked to the Pakistan Taliban (TTP).

Islamabad said the same group had carried out a suicide bombing and gun attack at a military camp in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas district bordering Afghanistan, killing seven Pakistani paramilitary troops.

The Taliban have denied Pakistan’s accusations that they harbour armed groups led by the Pakistan Taliban.

