Araghchi warns of human and regional cost of Afghanistan-Pakistan clashes

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan could result in significant human casualties and threaten the stability of the entire region.

In a phone call on Saturday with Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan’s caretaker foreign minister, Araghchi voiced concern over the recent cross-border clashes between the neighboring Muslim countries. He urged both sides to exercise restraint, immediately halt hostilities, and resolve their disputes through dialogue and negotiation.

“The continuation of tensions between the two Muslim countries not only leads to human losses but also endangers regional stability,” Araghchi said, emphasizing Iran’s readiness to mediate and facilitate constructive talks between Kabul and Islamabad.

The call came after a fresh round of fighting broke out just three days following a 48-hour ceasefire that had temporarily paused nearly a week of bloodshed along the shared border, which had left dozens of soldiers and civilians dead on both sides.

During the conversation, Muttaqi provided an update on the situation, stating that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan favors dialogue and peaceful resolution over military confrontation. The Taliban government accused Pakistan of violating Afghanistan’s sovereignty and condemned the cross-border attacks as breaches of international norms. Islamabad, while not denying involvement in the incidents, urged the Taliban to restrain the Pakistan Taliban (TTP), a militant group blamed for deadly attacks inside Pakistan.

Once strategic partners, Pakistan and the Taliban government have seen relations sour in recent years, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of harboring TTP militants responsible for cross-border attacks. According to the Islamabad-based Centre for Research and Security Studies, violent incidents have claimed at least 2,414 lives in Pakistan during the first three quarters of this year alone.

Reports indicate that Pakistan has accused Afghanistan of allowing militants to launch attacks from its territory, while the Taliban have accused Pakistan of carrying out airstrikes inside Afghanistan. Taliban sources claim to have captured two Pakistani border posts in Helmand Province, while Pakistani officials reported “heavy exchanges” of fire at multiple points along the frontier.

The two countries share a 2,600-kilometer (1,600-mile) rugged frontier known as the Durand Line, established in 1893 under British rule. While Pakistan recognizes the border, Afghanistan disputes it and insists that any activity along the line requires mutual consent. The Durand Line cuts through historic tribal areas dividing ethnic Pashtun communities and has long been a source of political tension.

Iran has repeatedly expressed willingness to help both neighbors resolve disputes peacefully. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said during his weekly press briefing on Monday, “Security and stability in our region are vital. We have called on both sides to exercise restraint and resolve their issues through dialogue.” The Taliban also confirmed that Mohammad Reza Bahrami, Iran’s Director General for South Asia, expressed Tehran’s readiness to mediate and ease tensions. Bahrami announced Ian’s position during meetings with two senior Afghan officials: Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani and Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the Taliban’s Minister for Migrants.

During the talks, both sides also discussed water rights in the Helmand River basin, stressing the need to honor existing agreements and enhance technical cooperation to manage resources efficiently. They pledged joint efforts to protect Iran’s water rights and optimize usage during the current season.

The conversation concluded with both parties emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral relations, maintaining border security, preventing foreign interference, and continuing coordination to promote peace and stability in the region.