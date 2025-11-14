Pakistan accuses Afghan nationals of twin suicide bombings

Pakistani authorities on November 13 accused Afghan nationals of carrying out two suicide bombings that struck the South Asian nation earlier this week, including one in Islamabad, The Cradle reported Friday.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi told his country's parliament on Thursday that both bombers involved in the attacks have been identified as Afghans.

The Taliban government in Kabul has not responded to the accusation.

On Tuesday, a suicide bomber targeted a police patrol outside a court in Islamabad, killing 12 people and wounding 27 others.

The day before, another suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into the main gate of a military school in the South Waziristan district, killing three people.

The attack opened the way for heavily armed militants to enter the school, where they battled Pakistani soldiers for more than 24 hours before being killed.

Roughly 500 civilian students and staff remained trapped in another part of the complex during the fighting.

No group claimed responsibility for the Tuesday attack. Still, Islamabad says Kabul is harboring militants within its territory from the Pakistani Taliban and using them as a proxy to carry out terror attacks in Pakistan.

Islamabad also blames India for supporting the militants.

The Pakistani Taliban, formally known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), denied involvement in the attacks.

"We are in a state of war," said Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif after the attacks. "Bringing this war to Islamabad is a message from Kabul, to which Pakistan has the full power to respond," he stressed.

Tensions between Islamabad and Kabul have deepened after talks between the two sides collapsed earlier this week. The two sides began peace negotiations following 10 days of intense border clashes in early October.

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said negotiations failed after Pakistan made "unreasonable" demands that Kabul guarantee security inside Pakistan.

He accused Islamabad of using trade and refugee issues as political leverage while attempting to link its domestic unrest to Afghanistan.

The meetings, mediated by Turkey and Qatar in Istanbul, ended without agreement as Pakistan pressed Kabul to curb the TTP, an issue Afghan officials say lies beyond their control.

Pakistan also fought a brief war with India in May, after New Delhi launched airstrikes on Islamabad following a terror attack by unknown militants that killed 26 Indian tourists in the Pahalgam valley region of Indian-occupied Kashmir.