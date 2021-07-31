Taftian fails to advance to 100m semis: Tokyo 2020

TEHRAN – Iran sprinter Hassan Taftian failed to progress to the semifinals of the men's 100m event at the Olympic Games.

He finished in fourth place with a time of 10.19 seconds.

South African sprinter Akani Simbine finished in first place with 10.08. Arthur Cisse gets Cote d’Ivoire a spot in 10.15, and Paulo Andre Camilo from Brazil in 10.17.

The sprinters had to overcome a nervy start to the race after a false start.

The semifinals and final are Sunday.

