Hamedan, Bukhara to develop sister city partnership

TEHRAN – The Iranian city of Hamedan and the Uzbek city of Bukhara will soon sign a sister city agreement in order to develop cultural exchanges and tourism, Hossein Qarabaghi, Member of Hamadan City Council has stated.

A sister city or twin town relationship is a form of legal or social agreement between two geographically and politically distinct localities for the purpose of promoting cultural and commercial ties.

While there are early examples of international links between municipalities akin to what we call today sister cities or twin towns dating back to the 9th Century, the modern concept was first established and adopted worldwide during the Second World War.

By signing the twinning agreement, a platform for cultural cooperation and tourism activities will be provided for Iran and Uzbekistan, Qarabaghi noted, IRNA reported on Sunday.

So far, Hamedan has signed sister city agreements with four cities around the world.

Bukhara is the birthplace of Bu-Ali Sina (Avicenna), a famous Iranian scientist and physician of the 4th and 5th centuries AH, and is the fifth-largest city in Uzbekistan and the capital of Bukhara province.

Known in classical times as Ecbatana, Hamedan was one of the ancient world’s greatest cities. Avicenna mausoleum is located in Hamedan.

The people of Bukhara still speak Persian with the special dialect of Central Asia, which is now known as Tajik Persian.

