Salehi: Rouhani government faced vast problems

TEHRAN— Ali Akbar Salehi, chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, participated in a meeting with the president and senior officials of the outgoing administration, saying that he would like to thank the tireless efforts of President Rouhani’s first and second administrations.

Salehi referred to the activities of the outgoing government, saying, “I would like to mention the 11th and 12th governments and the tireless efforts of President Rouhani and his entourage in the government.”

He stated that he is obliged to say that during Rouhani’s presidency, it is fair to say that the president himself, above others in the government, used his prudence and hope as a shield against conspiracies hatched against the country and the revolution.

The nuclear chief emphasized, “It can be boldly said that no government in the Islamic Republic of Iran has faced such a volume of problems and difficulties.”

Salehi stated that natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes, and droughts on the one hand and the implementation of the policy of maximum and oppressive pressure and the spread of the infamous Coronavirus, on the other hand, created a bitter and poisonous concoction.

The “maximum pressure” refers to Trump’s strategy against Iran.

“Hostility and enmity from foreign foes and the emergence of some political immoralities in the domestic arena added to the existing conditions,” the nuclear chief said.

He highlighted that despite all shortcomings and restrictions created on the path of the government, thanks to the grace of God and the widespread support of the government, the necessary conditions were provided to achieve two significant victories.

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization added, “First, the advancement of nuclear talks in the 11th government, which was made possible through the guidance and support of the Leader and the activities of Rouhani, provided an opportunity to thwart the conspiracy of Iran’s ill-wishers, and our stubborn enemies failed to achieve their goals.”

Salehi added, “Secondly, after the defeat of the previous U.S. administration (in the elections) and the withdrawal of this country from the Barjam agreement (JCPOA), many international observers were waiting for the balance of the government to be upset and our government officials to be caught in a whirlpool of incurable systems.”

He said that everyone must testify that this government, despite enduring the wounds caused by the relentless onslaught of “poisonous arrows” on the battlefield, did not give up and continued its path with determination through trust, perseverance, and popular support.

The nuclear chief said that as one of the oldest people involved in the peaceful nuclear program of Iran, he could testify that in the light of the measures taken by the Islamic Republic and due to the smart moves of the government in the field of nuclear diplomacy, the current situation is very different to 2013.

He emphasized, “Today, the country’s nuclear industry is stepping on the path of growth and excellence with increasing authority and strength, while our enemies were constantly using propaganda tools to insist on their baseless claim that in this government, the power and capacity of the program of Iran’s nuclear program is on the verge of degeneration and destruction.”

After adopting the strategic law to lift sanctions and protect the interests of the Iranian people in the parliament, this fact became apparent to everyone that the foundations and pillars of this national industry were safe from any harm, said Salehi, a nuclear physicist.

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization said, “In addition, I would like to point out that friends did not understand the difficult situation of this government and contrary to the repeated recommendations of the Leader of the Revolution on the need for Islamic unity and national solidarity, they crossed the boundaries of compassionate criticism and fair criticism.”

“If we all followed the rules of political game and preferred national interests over the group and factional interests, Iran would have achieved more,” he said.

He pointed out that in the end he considers it necessary to thank the president for his efforts to protect the interests of the great nation of Iran.

“Since the beginning of the 1380s (2001s), I played the role of the representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the International Atomic Energy Agency, and I have increasingly encountered Mr. Rouhani’s abilities and characteristics. A deep understanding of political developments on the world stage attracted my attention,” he said of the outgoing president.

SA/PA