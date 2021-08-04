“The Crab”, “The Visit” to try luck at Lucania Film Festival

TEHRAN – The acclaimed Iranian movies “The Crab” and “The Visit” will be contending for another international honor at the 22nd edition of the Lucania Film Festival in Italy.

“The Crab”, an animated movie produced at the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, is about a shy schoolboy who is interested in performing in a play with his school’s theater troupe. But the only part offered to him is to play the role of a crab.

The movie directed by Shiva Sadeq-Asadi has been screened at many international festivals and has won several awards, including the Golden Horseman of the Audience in the International Competition and the Special Mention of the International Competition Youth Jury at the 33rd Dresden International Short Film Festival in Germany.

Earlier on Sunday, “The Crab” was praised with an honorable mention at the Lago Film Fest in Italy.

The Lucania Film Festival will take place in Marconia di Pisticci from August 7 to 11, screening “The Visit” in its short film competition.

The movie directed by Azadeh Musavi is about Elaheh who is finally allowed to visit her husband, a political prisoner, after a delay of six months. She and her little daughter Tara have one single day to prepare for this important meeting.

The film won the Golden Cyrus Cylinder for best short at the 7th Iranian Film Festival in Zurich, Switzerland and will be competing in the Fike-Évora International Short Film Festival in Évora, Portugal, in September.

The Lucania Film Festival is organized by the Cultural Association Allelammie in collaboration with Namavista Film.

Photo: “The Crab” by Iranian director Shiva Sadeq-Asadi.

