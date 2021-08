TEHRAN – Bijan Heydari has been appointed as referee f Iran ‘s Hazfi Cup final between Esteghlal and Foolad.

Esteghlal, the most successful Iranian club in Hazfi Cup with seven titles, ill play Foolad on Sundai in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.

Mohammadreza Mansouri and Hassan Yousefi will assist Heydari in the final.

The Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975.

Tractor are Hazfi Cup defending champions.