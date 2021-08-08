Iran, Finland discuss expansion of technological, trade ties

TEHRAN – Head of Iran-Finland Joint Economic Committee Gholamhossein Jamili met with the Finnish economic and international trade advisor in Tehran to discuss the expansion of technology and trade ties.

In this meeting, the Iranian side expressed willingness for developing mutual economic relations on the basis of technical knowledge and technology, the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) reported.

Speaking in the meeting, Jamili noted that Finland is one of the most influential and pioneering European countries in the field of startups, knowledge-based, and innovative and creative companies.

“We want to change the focus of our cooperation from the physical exchange of goods to the development of cooperation on the basis of technical knowledge and technology,” Jamili stressed.

He referred to a recent meeting between Iranian businessmen and Finland’s ambassador to Tehran, saying that in that meeting a report on the status of the two countries' trade was presented.

He further expressed dissatisfaction with the low level of trade exchanges between the two countries, saying: “Finland is one of the important countries that, despite its effective role in the field of technology and its share in international markets, unfortunately, has had a very low level of trade with Iran over the last decade.”

“Part of this [the low level of trade] has been due to insufficient mutual knowledge about the two countries’ markets and part due to the lack of serious will on the traders’ side,” the official added.

Elsewhere in the meeting, the Finish official underlined Iran’s great capacities and potentials for investment and trade, saying: “There are many opportunities and good economic incentives to invest in Iran; We can work together to identify these opportunities.”

He suggested holding training courses for Iranian entrepreneurs by ICCIMA in collaboration with the Finish Embassy in Tehran.

EF/MA