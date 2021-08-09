Iranian children honored at Romania’s Piatra Neamt art competition

TEHRAN – A large group of Iranian children has been honored with awards at the 4th edition of the Piatra Neamt Creative International Art Competition for Children in Romania.

All the children are members of various branches of the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) across Iran, the institute announced on Sunday.



Kowsar Rezai, Ali Tamoradi, Maryam Yazdani, Danial Rezai and Reyhaneh Alizadeh received gold medals.

Anida Heidari, Diana Veisi, Reza Geravandi, Melika Amjadian, Kiarash Samimitabar, Ailin Saripur and Amir-Hossein Karimi won silver medals.

The competition also awarded honorable mentions to Mohammadreza Masudinia, Parnaz Gudarzi, Nahal Dideban, Nazanin Sadati, Ava Jelviani, Anahid Amuzesh and Hasti Zanganeh.

Zohreh Shamlufard, an IIDCYA worker at the Department for International Affairs, was also honored for the efforts she made to send the children’s works to the competition.

“Your Hometown/City/Village” and “Flowers” were the themes of the competition.

Romania’s Cultural Association of Arts and the organizers of the contest held an exhibition of winning works and a selection of submissions at the central library of Piatra-Neamt.

The exhibition brought together artistic creations from children and young people aged 5-19, who were carefully selected from over 1600 submissions received from 41 schools, high schools and clubs in 19 countries, including Bulgaria, Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia, Lithuania, Ukraine, Belarus, Poland, Russia, Turkey, Iran and the UK.

School 1955 in Russia, Simply Art in Hong Kong and Bannadokmai Art School in Thailand were the winners of the grand prizes of the contest.

Fifteen schools were awarded gold medals, and fourteen schools were nominated for a silver medal for their collections of exceptional works submitted to the competition. All participating schools and clubs also received participation diplomas.

Also, 21 students won the Grand Prize for Individual Work for the original and creative works sent to the competition.

In addition, 93 students were awarded gold medals, and another 57 children received silver medals for their outstanding paintings.

Photo: A painting by the 11-year-old boy Ali Tamoradi from the IIDCYA branch in Baghmalek, Khuzestan Province, won a gold medal at the 4th Piatra Neamt Creative International Art Competition for Children in Romania.

MMS/YAW