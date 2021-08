TEHRAN – Caretakers attend the ritual of Sala at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Imam of the Shia, in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on August 9, 2021.

The ancient ritual, calling people to attend the mourning ceremonies for the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions, is performed on the eve of the first day of Muharram.

MMS/YAW