First biotech park comes on stream in Bushehr

TEHRAN – The first biotechnology park in Iran has started operating in southern Bushehr Province, Hassan Habibi, head of Bushehr science and technology park, has announced.

After approving the establishment of a biotechnology park in Bushehr province as the first biotechnology park in the country, a biotechnology council with the presence of experienced evaluation experts formed, then the necessary call was made on biotechnology companies to invest in this area, he explained.

The biotechnology park is located in Delvar (Tangestan city) stretching to 70 hectares, which due to its location in the coastal area, has created a unique opportunity for those interested in investing in the field of biotechnology, he said.

Many scientists believe that the sea will become a valuable pharmacy in near future due to its high impact on health, Habibi stated, IRNA reported Tuesday.

If final approval is met in accordance with the required standards, biotechnology companies will soon be established in the biotech park and start operating, he emphasized.

Activities such as the cultivation of micro and macro algae indoors and in greenhouses, cultivation of marine mollusks and crustaceans, production of biofertilizers from algae, production of marine biopolymers as commercially competitive products in the food industry, cosmetics, medicines, industries, recyclable plastics, dentistry, bioadhesives, wound dressings and marine pharmaceutical and food supplement industries are the priorities of Bushehr province's specialized biotechnology park.

Knowledge-based firms active in biotechnology

Production of biofertilizers, biopolymers, and bioadhesives are among the priorities.

Currently, over 7,000 knowledge-based companies are active in the country, manufacturing diverse products to meet the needs of the domestic market while saving large amounts of foreign currency.

Nearly 800 knowledge-based companies in the country are currently operating in the field of biotechnology and supplying their products and services to the domestic market.

Among the companies, a number of them have made significant progress in the field of bioactive technology and have commercialized domestic products.

Earlier in May, the Biotechnology Development Council launched 129 production projects with the aim of saving up to $1.44 billion of foreign currency; the projects include the production of 27 biological medicine, 12 vaccine development, and 90 pharmaceutical raw materials through knowledge-based companies.

Iran ranks 12th in biotechnology

Iran is ranked 12th in the world and first in West Asia in terms of biotechnology, as 9.5 percent of the income of knowledge-based companies and more than 60 percent of their exports are related to biotechnology.

Foreign exchange savings of $1 billion per year by producing 22 biopharmaceuticals, gaining the first rank in biotechnology products and vaccines in West Asia, and the presence among the top five biotechnology producers in Asia are among the country’s achievements, Mostafa Ghanei, secretary of the biotechnology development office of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, said in October 2020.

So far, 27 biotechnology medicines, 12 vaccine projects, 90 pharmaceutical raw materials, and 55 projects in agriculture and food security have been implemented in order to gain a 3 percent market share and biotechnology assistance to the development of the economy, he explained.

Some 8 major companies are responsible for managing the country's 117 priority products in the fields of biopharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical raw materials, vaccines, probiotics, equipment, and chemical drugs, he emphasized.

FB/MG