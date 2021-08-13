400 idle industrial units revived since late March

TEHRAN- The head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) announced that 400 idle industrial units have been revived in the country since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21).

Speaking to the press on the occasion of National SMEs Day, Ali Rasoulian said reviving the mentioned units have created jobs for over 5,291 people, IRNA reported.

According to Rasoulian, there are currently over 48,000 industrial units based in the country’s industrial parks and zones of which about 83 percent are active.

Emphasizing that one of the most important programs of the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade is to reactivate the semi-active and stagnant production units, the official said that reviving 1,600 idle and semi-active industrial units in the industrial parks and zones is targeted for the current year.

He noted that with the mentioned 400 units being revived, about 23 percent of the Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry’s goals for reviving idle units in the current year has been realized.

“The ministry also has it on the agenda to create 28,800 jobs by reviving idle units across the country, of which so far about 18 percent has been realized,” Rasoulian added.

Last year, 1,557 stagnant and semi-active units returned to the production cycle in the industrial parks with the financing of 35 trillion rials (over $833 million), providing employment for 27,000 people, according to the ISIPO head.

With the aim of reactivating stagnant units or units that are operating below capacity, 900 consultants from the private sector and knowledge-based companies were selected in the form of industry clinics across the country to recognize the weaknesses of these units, Rasoulian has previously stated.

EF/MA