Persepolis assistant coach Bagheri extends deal

TEHRAN – Karim Bagheri extended a two-year deal with Persepolis football club on Saturday.

Bagheri served as Dragan Skocic’s assistant in the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 2, where Iran national football team garnered four wins against Hong Kong, Cambodia, Bahrain and Iraq.

Head of Iran football federation Shahabeddin Azizi Khadem had recently said that the federation is going to hire Bagheri as Skocic’s permanent assistant and it had fueled the speculation about Bagheri’s future.

The 47-year-old coach has penned a two-year deal with Persepolis.

He has played a key role in Persepolis’ success over the past six years.

The Reds have won five successive titles in Iran Professional League.