Safavid-era caravanserai to undergo restoration

TEHRAN - Deh-Kohneh Caravanserai, a Safavid-era (1501-1736) roadside inn located in Kamaraj village of Fars province, has been projected to be restored by a team of cultural heritage restorers, a local tourism chief said on Sunday.

"A budget of 18 billion rials ($428,000 at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been allocated for the restoration," Mohammad Javad Jokari said.

The front entrance of the caravanserai will be paved with stone materials as part of the project, the official added.

The historical monument was inscribed on the national heritage list in 2005.

Caravanserai is a compound word combining “caravan” with “sara or serai”; the former stands for a group of travelers and sara means building. They often had massive portals supported by elevated load-bearing walls. Guest rooms were constructed around the courtyard and stables behind them with doors in the corners of the yard.



Such roadside inns were originally built in various epochs along ancient caravan routes in the Muslim world to shelter people, their goods, and animals. The former Silk Roads may be the most famous example dotted by caravanserais.

Iran’s earliest caravanserais were built during the Achaemenid era (550 -330 BC). For many travelers to Iran, staying in or even visiting a centuries-old caravanserai can be a wide experience as they have an opportunity to feel the past, a time travel back into a forgotten age.



ABU/AFM