Parliamentary bloc thanks Leader for naming Sunni as Iran's Navy chief

TEHRAN - The Sunni bloc in the Iranian Parliament has thanked Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for naming Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, a Sunni Kurdish commander, as the new chief of the Iranian Navy.

In a letter to the Leader, the Sunni bloc expressed hopes that Iran would appoint more Sunnis and other religious minorities in top positions in the Shia-majority country.

They said the Leader’s decision untied the Gordian knot in the Islamic Republic's ’s managerial positions and was a green light to all those who intended to use competent Sunnis in all areas of the country’s high-ranking positions.

“While thanking Your Excellency again and wishing success and a life with dignity for you and all those who serve the Islamic system, we hope that the revolutionary administration [of Ebrahim Raeisi] would also consider picking the competent and benefiting the country through the capability and expertise of competent Sunnis of Iran and all ethnicities, sects and religions at the highest levels of the administration by following in the footsteps of the great Leader of the Islamic Revolution and [His] wise approach,” Press TV quoted the Sunni lawmakers as saying.

Irani, who is from the Kurdistan province’s capital city, Sanandaj, where a significant number of Sunnis live, was named the new chief of the Navy in a decree by Ayatollah Khamenei on Tuesday, replacing Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, who had held the position since 2017.

The Leader said the appointment was made in view of the commander’s commitment to his duties and positive work experience and upon a proposal by the Army commander.