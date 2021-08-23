“Beyond Grace’s Rainbow” published in Persian

TEHRAN – Irish writer Carmel Harrington’s debut novel “Beyond Grace’s Rainbow” has been published in Persian.

Adash is the publisher of the novel rendered into Persian by Behnaz Sheibani.

The novel was first published on August 9, 2012 and won a Kindle Book Award and was honored as Romantic Ebook of the Year-Festival of Romance in 2013.

When Grace is diagnosed with cancer her best chance of survival is to find a bone marrow transplant from a family member.

Only Grace is adopted, and her one previous attempt to connect with her birth mother resulted in bitter disappointment.

But with her young son, Jack, to think about, and the return of her ex Liam, Jack’s father, reminding her of feelings she’d thought she’d buried long ago, Grace refuses to give up hope just yet. With the help of her friends, she bravely embarks on a journey of discovery, one that will bring her from her home in vibrant Dublin to the unspoiled beauty of the picturesque Wexford coast where Grace must unravel a web of lies and deceit that has spanned over thirty years.

Harrington is from Co. Wexford, where she lives with her husband, her children and their rescue dog, George Bailey.

As an Irish Times bestseller and regular panelist on radio and TV, her warm and emotional storytelling has captured the hearts of readers worldwide. Her books have been translated into nine languages and have sold hundreds of thousands of copies worldwide.

Carmel’s novels have been shortlisted for an Irish Book Award in 2016 and 2017, and her debut was awarded Kindle Book of the Year and Romantic eBook of the Year in 2013.

Her credits also include “The Moon over Kilmore Quay”, “My Pear-Shaped Life”, “A Thousand Roads Home” and “Cold Feet: The Lost Years”.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Carmel Harrington’s debut novel “Beyond Grace’s Rainbow”.

MMS/YAW



