U.S.-led “coalition” aircraft shoots down drone over Syria

An American warplane with the so-called U.S.-led coalition occupying Syria has reportedly shot down a drone in the country’s east.

The U.S. military claims the unmanned aircraft was brought down after it was deemed a threat.

U.S. Army Colonel Wayne Marotto says “coalition aircraft successfully engaged and defeated a UAS through the air to air engagement in the vicinity of Mission Support Site Green Village”

The Pentagon last month said it was deeply concerned about attacks on U.S. personnel in Syria and Iraq after U.S. interests were targeted in three rocket and drone attacks.

The Iraqi resistance says it is prepared to use force to end the illegal presence of American forces in Iraq and along the country’s border with Syria.

