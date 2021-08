TOKYO – Iranian archer Gholamreza Rahimi broke the Paralympic record in the men’s individual recurve on Friday in Tokyo 2020.

Rahimi bettered the previous record with 644 points set by his countryman Ebrahim Ranjbar (637) in Rio 2016.

Chinese archer Lixue Zhao ranked second with 639 points and Kirill Smirnov from Russian Paralympic Committee finished third with 632 points.