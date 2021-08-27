What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Silk Road Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of photos by Nazli Abbaspur.

The exhibit entitled “Metempsychosis” will run until October 22 at the gallery located at 103 Lavasani St. in the Kamranieh neighborhood.



Painting

* Paintings by a group of artists, including Mostafa Tavakkoli, Mehdi Reyhani, Leli Fazli, Sina Galledari, Farshid Heidari, and Aida Eslamiare, are currently on view in an exhibition at Seyhun Gallery.

The exhibit named “Being” runs until September 15 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Masud Babakhani is currently underway at Vista Gallery.

Entitled “Born”, the exhibition will run until September 6 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

* Azarakhsh Askari is showcasing her latest collection of paintings in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibition will run until September 13 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* Paintings by Zahra Mohammadi are on display in an exhibition entitled “Secret in Depth” at Zarna Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until September 2 at 10 Esko Alley near Daneshgah St. and Enqelab Ave.

* Elnaz Kazemtash is currently showcasing her paintings in an exhibition at Saless Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until September 1 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.



Drawing

* Mahsa Rajabi is currently hanging a collection of her latest drawings in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit “The Crack” will continue until September 7 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.



Drawing/painting

* Shangarf Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings and drawings by Farzaneh Akhavan.

The exhibition will be running until September 10 at 2 Sattari Alley, Jolfa St. off Shariati Ave.



Calligraphic painting/sculpture

* Calligraphic paintings and sculptures by Ahmad Mohammadpur, Amir-Shahrokh Faryusefi, Azra Aqiqi, Einoddin Sadeqzadeh, Behruz Zindashti, Mahmud Zenderudi, and Hadi Roshanzamir are on view in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibition curated by Hassan Mehrabani will be running until September 7 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, East Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.



Multimedia

* An exhibition of artworks in various media by a group of artists, including Sobhan Nateqi, Shakiba Musavi, Mehrnaz Naqshineh, Yeganeh, Alai, Zeinab Shahbazi, Mahsha Sotudeh, and Puyan Khatiri, is currently underway at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until August 31 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* Artworks in various media by Azam Baghban, Maryam Vakili, Atefeh Firuzfar, Hannaneh Talebi, Parisa Sadeqi, Maryam Shams, and dozens of other artists are currently on display in an exhibition at Ayrik Gallery.

The exhibition will run until September 1 at the gallery located at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.

