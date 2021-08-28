Annual imports of auto parts exceed $500m

TEHRAN- Iran has imported $576 million of auto parts during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Ruhollah Latifi also put the country’s auto part imports at $207 million in the first four months of the current year (March 21-August 22).

As announced by the IRICA Head Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi, Iran has imported 12.5 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $14.5 billion in the first four months of the present year, with 32 percent growth in value and five percent rise in weight year on year.

He said that the basic goods accounted for 9.4 million tons of the imported items.

Mir-Ashrafi named cellphones, livestock corn, sunflower oil, barley, meal, wheat, soybeans, sugar and rice as the main imported commodities.

He has also announced that Iran’s non-oil import was 34.4 million tons worth $38.5 billion in the past year, and mentioned corn, cellphone, rice, oil meal and oil seeds, wheat, and raw oil as the major imported items.

MA/MA