CEO of Hamrah Aval congratulates Dr. Zarepour, new ICT minister

Chief Executive of Hamrah Aval (Mobile Company of Iran, MCI) expressed his thanks to Dr. Zarepour the newly-appointed Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT).

In his congratulatory message, CEO of Hamrahe Aval wished evermore success for him in new position as trusted by the respected President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, and winning a vote of confidence by lawmakers at the Iranian Parliament.

It is hoped that the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) will take giant stride in the current year in line with realizing sublime recommendations of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, he added.

As the largest communications operator of mobile phones in the country, Hamrahe Aval is ready to cooperate and collaborate with you (Dr. Zarepour) in materializing qualitative and quantitative objectives in the field of communications and information technology.