Ring wore by Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani inscribed as national heritage

TEHRAN – A silver ring owned by Lieutenant Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in a U.S. terrorist attack in early 2020, has been added to Iran's cultural heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts has declared the inscription in a letter addressed to Governor-General of Tehran province Anushiravan Mohseni Bandpey, Mehr reported on Saturday.

As the commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, Soleimani was considered one of the most powerful Iranian figures as he played a prominent role in the country’s foreign policy in West Asia for years.

Soleimani was assassinated along with his longtime comrade Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the former deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

The martyrdom of General Soleimani and al-Mohandes generated new momentum in the region among resistance groups to achieve the goal of getting rid of America’s military presence. The elan was partly generated due to the two men’s sacrifices during the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

The two commanders enjoyed enormous popularity not just in Iran and Iraq but in entire West Asia and beyond for the major role they played in the successful battles that ultimately put an end to the territorial rule of Daesh, the world’s most notorious terror group.

AFM