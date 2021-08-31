Iran sitting volleyball into 2020 Paralympics semis

TOKYO – Iran sitting volleyball team defeated China in straight sets (25-21, 25-22, 25-14) and qualified for the semifinal round of the 2020 Paralympic Games.

Iran will play the Group A runners-up on Thursday.

Iran have already defeated Germany and Brazil in the Games.

Iran have made the final at every Games since debuting sitting volleyball and have won six gold medals - making them clear favorites.

Hosts Japan are debuting in the men's tournament, and are in Group A with Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Russia Paralympic Committee (RPC) and Rio 2016 bronze medalists Egypt.

Group B is led by Iran, but also features Brazil, China and the last qualifiers, Germany.