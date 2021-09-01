Royan Institute hosting intl. congresses on biomedicine, stem cell

TEHRAN – Royan Institute is hosting two international congresses on reproductive biomedicine and stem cell biology.

The 22nd International Congress on Reproductive Biomedicine is being held virtually on September 1-3, and the 17th International Congress on Stem Cell Biology and Technology is to be held virtually on September 4-5.

World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Iran, Jaffar Hussain; and President of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, Hugh S. Taylor, have attended the event, in addition to 60 speakers from 18 countries around the world.

Royan is a public, non-profit organization affiliated with the academic center for education, culture, and research. Established in 1991, Royan is a research institute for reproductive biomedicine and infertility treatments; and the world's leading one in both research and treatment of this field.

The institute also acts as a stem cell research leader and is one of the best clinics for infertility treatment. It has 46 scientific members and 186 lab technicians.

FB/MG