Japanese Persian calligrapher Hisako Tsunoda honored by Iranian association

TEHRAN – The Iran Calligraphers Association has celebrated the artistic achievements of Japanese Persian calligrapher Hisako Tsunoda with an honorary diploma.

The honorary diploma and a copy of the Divan of Hafez were presented to Tsunoda by the Iranian cultural attaché in Japan, Hossein Divsalar, the Persian service of IRNA reported on Wednesday.

64-year-old Tsunoda has spent about 30 years of her life learning Persian literature and calligraphy.

“Iran and Japan owe their long cultural relations to the great efforts made by the Japanese Iranologists, Islamologists, scholars and artists who have played a key role in raising mutual knowledge between Iranians and the Japanese, therefore we are always so grateful for their help,” said Divsalar after giving Tsunoda the honorary diploma and the divan.

“I’m really happy that we enjoy Mrs. Tsunoda’s close collaboration; she has eagerly made contributions to the expansion of cultural ties between Iran and Japan and taken big steps in learning the Persian language and calligraphy and creating some fascinating artworks,” he added.

Tsunoda also expressed her thanks to the Iran Calligraphers Association and praised Iran’s support for art and educational activities in Japan.

Earlier in March, the Sadi Foundation, a Tehran-based organization that promotes the Persian language abroad, honored Tsunoda with a lifetime achievement award during a ceremony held at Iran’s Cultural Office in Japan.

Tsunoda received an honorary diploma of the foundation presented to her by Divsalar.

Tsunoda also has held Persian calligraphy courses in her homeland. Her works have been showcased in several exhibitions in Japan and Iran.

A selection of her calligraphy works went on view in the Raqs-e Qalam International Exhibition of the Silk Road Calligraphy held in Iran in January.

Calligraphy works by 203 artists from 30 countries were showcased at the First Raqs-e Qalam International Exhibition and Conference of the Silk Road Calligraphy in a virtual exhibition, which officially opened in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad.

The Iranian National Commission for UNESCO was the main organizer of the exhibition.

Photo: Hisako Tsunoda (R) received an honorary diploma of the Iran Calligraphers Association from Iran’s cultural attaché in Japan Hossein Divsalar.

MMS/YAW