Zarif: Humiliation in Afghanistan shows U.S. must abandon fallacy of ‘all options on the table’

TEHRAN – Former Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that humiliation of the U.S. in Afghanistan proved that it is “high time” for Washington to abdicate the fallacy of “all options on the table”.

The former chief diplomat said it is a “rule and not exception” that the United States and other invaders have been humiliated in the world.

Zarif cited the ill-fated invasion of Vietnam by the U.S. in 1970s, Afghanistan by the Soviet Union in 1980s, Iran and Kuwait by Saddam Hussein’s Iraq in 1980s and 1990 as some examples.

The former chief diplomat went on to say that use of force is “suicidal”.

