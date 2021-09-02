Iran’s Olad takes silver at discus: Paralympic 2020

TOKYO – Iranian discus thrower Mahdi Olad seized a silver medal in the 2020 Paralympic Games on Thursday.

He came second in the men’s discus throw – F11 with a throw of 40.60 meters.

Brazilian Alessandro Rodrigo da Silva bettered his Paralympic record with a throw of 43.16 and won the gold medal.

The bronze medal went to Oney Tapia from Italy with 39.52.

Olad had already won a gold medal at the shot put F11.