Zahra Nemati wins Iran’s ninth gold in Paralympics

TOKYO – Zahra Nemati claimed Iran’s ninth gold medal in the 2020 Paralympic Games on Thursday.

She won the gold in the women’s individual recurve after beating her Italian rival Vincenza Petrilli 6-5.

Nemati started her journey with a 6-5 win over Russian Svetlana Barantseva in Round of Eight.

She beat Brazilian Fabiola Dergovics 7-1 in quarterfinal and emerged victorious over Greek Dorothea Poimenidou 6-2 in semifinal.

Chunyan Wu from China won the bronze medal after defeating Greek Dorothea Poimenidou 6-2.

Nemati made history in the Paralympics by winning her gold medal in row.

“I am very happy since I won my Paralympics third gold medal in a row. It was very hard because my Italian rival had good performance until the last but I am very happy to bit my tough opponent,” Nemati said.

Powerlifters Rouhollah Rostami, judo athletes Vahid Nouri and Mohammad Reza Kheirollahzade, long jumper Amir Khosravani, shot putter Mahdi Olad, javelin thrower Hashemiyeh Motaghian, shooter Sareh Javanmardi and javelin thrower Saeid Afrooz have already won eight gold medals for Iran.