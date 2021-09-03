What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Aran Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of sculptures by Sara Tavana.

Entitled “Being a Human”, the exhibition will run until September 17 at the gallery located at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.



Sculpture

* An exhibition of sculptures by Alireza Rasulzadeh is currently underway at Dastan Basement Gallery.

The exhibit named “Reverse Mirage” will be running until September 10 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.



Multimedia

* Mohsen Gallery 1 is hosting an exhibition of artworks in various media by Frashid Mesqali, Nikzad Nojumi, Mehrdad Mohebali, Shaqayeq Arabi, Ahmad Morsehdlu, Shahla Hosseini and dozens of other artists.

The exhibit runs until September 17 at the gallery located at 42 East Mina Blvd., Naji St., off Zafar St.

Paintings by Hossein Mohammadi and Mahsa Nuri are also on view in an exhibition at Mohsen Gallery 2, which will run until September 19.

* Artworks in various media by Parinaz Ahmadi, Mahbubeh Amini, Hadis Manafi, Mehri Jafarian, Parisa Hesami, Ehsan Attarian and several other artists are currently on display in an exhibition at Ayrik Gallery.

The exhibition will run until September 15 at the gallery located at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.

* An exhibition of artworks in various media by a group of artists, including Yalda Baqeri, Maryam Musavi, Maryam Eskandari, Fatemeh Fallahnejad, Zeinab Gharibzadeh and Afshin Radmehr, is currently underway at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until September 7 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.



Painting

* Farima Mansurianfard is hanging her latest paintings in an exhibition at Golhaye Davudi Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until September 8 at the gallery located at 263 near Nejatollahi St., Taleqani Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Alireza Adambakan is currently underway at Asar Gallery.

The exhibit will run until September 24 at the gallery located at No. 16 Barforushan St., Iranshahr St.



Photo

* Shalman Gallery is hanging photos by Mehdi Hosseini and Frida Safaian in an exhibition entitled “They and Their Hair”.

The showcase will run until September 15 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

* Photos by a group of photographers are on view in an exhibition at Mojdeh Gallery.

The exhibit named “I Am What I See” will run until September 14 at the gallery located at No. 27, 18th Alley off North Allameh Blvd. in the Saadatabad neighborhood.



Sculpture/painting

* Paintings and sculptures by Mohammad-Hadi Fadavi, Morteza Yazdani, Alireza Chalipa, Faezeh Baharlu, Hiro Sheikholeslami, Sara Jafarieh and several other artists are currently being shown in an exhibition at Saless Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Horses” will be running until September 21 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

MMS/YAW