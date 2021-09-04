Isfahan University to offer academic courses on tourism

TEHRAN – The University of Isfahan is preparing to offer academic courses on tourism in consultation with related organizations and institutions, an official with the university has announced.

These courses will be part of the university curriculum, and they are planned to be offered in the post-coronavirus period, Komeil Tayyebi said on Saturday, CHTN reported.

As one of the most touristic cities in Iran and one of the most prestigious travel destinations in the international scene, Isfahan holds great importance to develop tourism in the post-coronavirus era, the official noted.

“As a result, this city requires a significant amount of professionals with extensive knowledge of tourism,” he explained.

Besides launching courses in geography and tourism planning, the university has recently sought agreements with several European universities, according to which it can hold joint courses in academic fields with those universities, he added.

Despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, Isfahan is still capable of being a hub for academic tourism courses, thanks to its rich cultural and historical attractions, he mentioned.

Soaked in a rich history and culture, Isfahan was once a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy in Iran. Now, it is one of Iran’s top tourist destinations for good reasons. The ancient city is filled with many architectural wonders such as unmatched Islamic buildings, bazaars, museums, Persian gardens, and tree-lined boulevards. It’s a city for walking, getting lost in its mazing bazaars, dozing in beautiful gardens, and meeting people.

The city has long been nicknamed as Nesf-e-Jahan which is translated into “half the world”; meaning seeing it is relevant to see the whole world. In its heyday, it was also one of the largest cities in the region with a population of nearly one million.

Isfahan is renowned not only for the abundance of great historical bridges but also for its ‘life-giving river’, the Zayandeh-Rood, which has long bestowed the city an original beauty and fertility. The cool blue tiles of Isfahan’s Islamic buildings, and the city’s majestic bridges, contrast perfectly with the encircling hot, dry Iranian countryside.

The huge Imam Square, best known as Naghsh-e Jahan Sq. (literary meaning “Image of the World”), is one of the largest in the world (500m by 160m), and a majestic example of town planning. Built in the early 17th century, the UNESCO-registered square is punctuated with the most interesting sights in Isfahan. Modern Isfahan is now home to some heavy industry, including steel factories and a nuclear facility on its outskirts, however, its inner core wants to be preserved as a priceless gem.

