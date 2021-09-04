Iranian minister invited to St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum  

TEHRAN – Russian Culture Minster Olga Lyubimova has invited her Iranian counterpart to attend the 9th St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum.

In a letter sent to Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaeili, she also congratulated him on his appointment as Iran’s new culture minister, the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance announced on Saturday.

Government and the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation and government of St. Petersburg are the organizers of the forum, which will be held in the Russian city from November 11 to 13.

The forum is the highlight of Russia’s cultural life, the organizers have said.

It’s an international venue for meetings, open dialogue and exchange of experience between experts in various aspects of culture, public officials, politicians and business people from various countries.

The forum’s activities are focused on international cooperation, mutual enrichment of cultures and integration of Russia into the global cultural space.

It intends to find new ways to overcome discrepancies and reveal the creative potential of the world’s cultural variety. Consolidation of creative efforts that takes place during the forum enable the reinforcement of international cultural ties and mutual enrichment of cultures.



At the same time, the forum enables the extension of Russian cultural presence in the world, and creates favorable conditions for the promotion of Russia’s spiritual values and rich heritage abroad.

One of the main goals of the forum is to develop international cooperation in the sphere of culture and to support the development of Russian culture as an important strategic resource of the country.

The forum also aims to support cultural initiatives and promote Russian culture. It intends to assure the best possible availability of cultural and spiritual values, and inform the younger generation about the heritage of Russian and world culture.

France is the guest country of the forum 2021. The main program of the forum evolves in three main directions: the professional flow, the public flow, and the festival program.

The professional flow consists of events in 14 sections, each of which covers one area of cultural activities, thematic tracks, events of the business venue, events hosted by guest countries and countries with special programs, official forum events, agreement signing ceremonies, and award presentations.

The public flow program includes discussions and lectures for broad audiences, including the events of the forum’s special program, as well as shows, concerts, exhibitions and other events.

The festival program includes numerous premieres and cultural events for residents and guests of Saint Petersburg held during the forum.

Photo: This combination photo shows Russian Culture Minster Olga Lyubimova and her Iranian counterpart Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaeili.

