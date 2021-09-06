220 surveillance cameras added to once royal palaces in northern Tehran

TEHRAN – A total of 220 surveillance cameras and their associated hardware have been installed across the Sadabad Cultural-Historical Complex to beef up the safekeeping of the once royal palaces and their premises.

“One of our important projects was the upgrade, updating, and completion of electronic security systems and video surveillance of the Sadabad Cultural-Historical Complex, an official in charge of the complex said on Monday, ISNA reported.

“With the recent action, 220 cameras with related equipment and technical belongings have been installed and set up in more than 20 historical buildings, museums, treasure troves, passages, and other premises of the historical complex,” the official said.

A new control room has been established for simultaneous monitoring of all cameras, recording images, proper zoom, rotation, and change for the cameras, which in the next phases can be further improved in terms of quantity and quality, he explained.

Sprawled on about 110 hectares of a mountainside parkland in northern Tehran, the Sadabad Cultural-Historical Complex is used to be a royal summer residence during the Qajar and Pahlavi eras.

The complex was initially established and inhabited by some Qajar monarchs in the 19th century. It has undergone further expansions from the 1920s until the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The site embraces a variety of buildings, some of which turned to be house museums showcasing a wide range of royal families’ memorabilia including lavishly-made furniture, dishware, automobiles, carpets, and miniature paintings.

AFM