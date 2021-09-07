'End of coronavirus' in Iran by mid-Feb. next year

TEHRAN- The Iranian health minister has said public vaccination against the coronavirus will be completed by mid-February next year.

“God willing, injecting two doses of the vaccine and also the booster dose will be implemented by the Ten-Day Fajr (February 1-11, marking the victory anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution),” Health Minister Bahram Einollahi said on Tuesday, Khabaronline reported.

In his August 11 televised address, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei suggested that containing the rapidly increasing wave of the Coronavirus is the first and foremost issue of the country.

Placing great emphasis on the fulfillment of duties and the implementation of decisions regarding the Coronavirus pandemic, Ayatollah Khamenei said “the vaccine, whether imported or domestically produced, must be provided with double effort and in any way possible made available to all people."

"Fortunately, with the production of the domestic vaccine, its foreign import route is also paved, while before that, despite the payment for the vaccine, foreign sellers failed to fulfill their commitments," the Leader said, urging officials to take importation and production of vaccine seriously.

Public vaccination against COVID-19 started in the country on February 9.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, 14 vaccines are being domestically developed in the country which are in different study phases.

All public and private sectors, real and legal persons, and individuals must be coordinated and unanimous to control the spread of this dangerous virus, President EbrahimRaisi said on August 14.

MG