Iran to pursue removal of apps by Google Play

TEHRAN – Following the removal of some Iranian applications from Google Play, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has issued a statement, saying that it will pursue the issue through the responsible international bodies.

A few days ago, the news of the removal of two Iranian applications on the Google Play platform surprised Iranian social media users. Earlier, another famous app was wiped out of Google Play.

Removing Iranian applications from the Google Play Store is a new and big challenge for domestic startups. The Ministry of Communications strongly condemns the unilateralism of U.S. platforms and the unfair sanctions against the country's technology and cyberspace ecosystem, IRIB news agency reported on Friday.

All possible capacities will be used to realize the rights of Iranian platforms in the international arena, according to Issa Zarepour, Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

Of course, the removal of Iranian applications from Apple and Google Store platforms is not a new story and dates back to 2017. Due to U.S. sanctions against the Islamic Republic, Apple widely removed Iranian applications from the Apple Store, and users of iOS devices faced serious problems.

At that time, Google Play has followed Apple's lead in removing Iranian apps from its store for a short time, but later the situation returned to normal.

FB/MG