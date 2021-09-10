Deputy minister shares details of Iran pavilion at Expo 2020

TEHRAN - As the first of nine blocks of Iran’s pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020, the tourism pavilion of the Islamic Republic will be the main entrance, the deputy tourism minister has announced.

Covering an area of 2,000 square meters, the pavilion of Iran consists of nine sections or blocks, the first of which is the tourist block, which is 57 square meters, IRNA quoted Vali Teymouri as saying on Sunday

The tourism section is the entryway to the other sections of the Iranian pavilion and visitors must leave from this block to reach the other sections, the official added.

Participants from Iran should try to provide quality programs as well as providing a proper introduction of the Islamic Republic at the Expo so that there will be a steady flow of tourists into the country in the near future, he noted.

He also noted that there will be an area in the pavilion dedicated to the music, films, and performances and a variety of provincial and private sector companies and hotels will have the opportunity to present and perform there.

Iranian islands arranged to host Expo visitors

Back in August, the official announced that the Iranian islands of Kish and Qeshm are ready to welcome visitors and participants of the Dubai Expo 2020.

“Dubai’s short distance from Iran’s southern cities and islands means that expo visitors and foreign tourists can easily travel to and enter the country’s free zones during the six-month event.”

Considering more than 192 countries participating and more than 25 million visitors anticipated, the expo would be a great opportunity to promote Iranian tourism, the official said.

Teymouri said that Iran will attend the event with the motto of “Iran, An Ancient and Stable Civilization with a Diversity of Ethnicities” to introduce the Iranian rich culture to the visitors. Taking part in the Expo is also intended to promote economic, social, and cultural links with the countries attending the event, he mentioned.

Postponement

Expo 2020 was originally scheduled for 20 October 2020 – 10 April 2021. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Arab Emirates, the new dates are 1 October 2021 – 31 March 2022.

Throughout the years, World Expos have been global events dedicated to sharing top-notch innovation, showcasing ground-breaking inventions, and discovering resolutions to fundamental challenges by facing humanity. They are organized every five years and last for six months.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 26 being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

