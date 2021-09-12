IRCS sets up COVID-19 testing site in Kenya

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has established a testing clinic and laboratory for coronavirus detection in Kenya, IRNA reported on Monday.

The IRCS health center in Kenya has been identified as a valid and standard unit for COVID-19 diagnosis by the Kenyan Ministry of Health.

IRCS provides medical services to people in 13 countries. The center has held theoretical and practical training courses for physicians, nurses, and laboratory technicians conducted by Kenyan Health Ministry consultants over three days.

It was inaugurated in the presence of the Iranian Ambassador to Kenya, Jafar Barmaki, and representatives of the Kenyan Ministry of Health.

On the first day of operation, three Kenyan nationals were diagnosed with coronavirus infection, and services were provided to treat these patients.

IRCS services worldwide

At present, the Iranian Red Crescent Society provides medical services to people in 13 Asian, African, and Latin American countries.

Currently, some 14 medical facilities are offering humanitarian, relief, and health services to the deprived people in 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates, Bolivia, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Congo, Kenya, Lebanon, Mali, Niger, and Ecuador.

The IRCS polyclinic center includes various departments such as laboratory, pharmacy, radiology and physiotherapy, and general practitioners along with obstetricians, gynecologists, internal medicine, pediatrics, ophthalmologists, and dentists.

The important point in establishing medical centers abroad is that all of these centers are self-governing and earn their income by providing services to patients in the mentioned countries,” Karim Hemmati, IRCS head, noted on January 13.



