Alireza Peyman-Pak appointed as new TPO head

TEHRAN – Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister on Tuesday appointed Alireza Peyman-Pak as the new head of the country’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), Mehr News Agency reported.

Peyman-Pak has replaced Hamid Zadboum who was the head of the mentioned organization since September 2019.

Zadboum, who was previously a deputy at the TPO, was promoted to be the official head of TPO and a deputy industry minister, On September 25, 2019.

