Sarein: time to relax in hot springs!

TEHRAN – If you are a devoted fan of natural hot springs, Sarein in northwest Iran may be your next destination.

In the ancient town, which is situated in Ardabil province, you can find hot springs and geothermal waters, often in scenic settings that fit every travel preference.

Due to its beautiful and lush nature, Sarein has areas that annually attract thousands of people from different parts of the country.

Its hot springs, all of which are of mineral origin, are the highlight of the town and it seems that these springs will always remain the most important attractions of this city.

It is not known how many hot springs are there exactly in this city, but what is very clear is that there are more than ten ones in and around the city which has become one of the fastest-growing attractions today.

Geographically, Sarein is located in the west of Ardabil with a height of 1650 meters above sea level. Amongst its most famed spas are:

Sabalan Hydrotherapy Complex is said to be the largest hot water complex in Iran and West Asia. It offers many facilities and has two separate floors for men and women, providing services at the same time.

Dareh Lar Soui hydrotherapy complex is recommended for the treatment of diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, symptoms of neurological diseases, lumbar disc, skin diseases, and discomfort associated with going to this hot water.

If you decide to go to this complex during your trip to Sarein and use their services, keep in mind that the men and women are not supposed to use the services in this complex at the same.

Gamish-goli mineral hot water pool is said to be one of the oldest of its kind in Iran

Traveling to Sarein would be quite different in each season, yet the best time to travel to Sarein and see its attractions is in the last days of spring and summer. If you do not have a problem with the cold weather, you can travel to this area during autumn or early winter and enjoy hot springs in this season.

Sarein is located 621 km away from Tehran, which takes between seven to eight and a half hours of driving. However, it should be noted that the distance from Sarein to Ardabil is 31 km.

Traditional dishes

‘Ashe Doogh’, also known as ‘yogurt soup’ is one of the traditional soups in Sarein. It is a soup usually made from yogurt or doogh, as well as chickpeas and vegetables. Moreover, local ‘Kebabs’ in this area are also very popular and delicious for tourists.

Souvenir

“Honey” which is produced locally by the beekeepers of the region is one of the famous things in Sarein. It is produced on the hyacinths, basil, and vetches slopes of the Sabalan Mountains. It is renowned for its quality.

