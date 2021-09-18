TEDPIX down 37,900 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 37,991 points to 1.45 million on Saturday (the first day of Iranian calendar week).

As reported, over 8.017 billion securities worth 73.225 trillion rials (about $1.743 billion) were traded at the TSE on Saturday. The first market’s index lost 38,262 points, and the second market’s index dropped 44,099 points.

TEDPIX lost 38,000 points, or 2.5 percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.488 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of State Retirement Fund, Social Security Investment Company, Sepid Makian Company, Behsaz Kashaneh Tehran Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed indices.

