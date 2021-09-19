Zeller’s “Lie” exposed at Neauphle-le-Château Theater

TEHRAN – French playwright Florian Zeller’s “The Lie” went on stage at the Neauphle-le-Chateau Theater in Tehran on Sunday.

Masud Salehi helms the cast composed of Sanaz Roshani, Morteza Khedmatlu, Zohreh Fazil and Manuchehr Ramezani in the performance, which will remain on stage for a month.

In “The Lie”, a companion piece to Zeller’s earlier play “The Truth”, Michel and Laurence are coming for dinner. But Alice has spotted Michel kissing another woman that very afternoon, leaving her with a dilemma.

Her husband Paul believes it is better to behave as if nothing has happened; Alice is far from sure. An argument ensues and as their own relationship is held up to scrutiny, the question as to who is being protected and why grows ever more difficult to answer.

“The Lie” received its English language world premiere at the Menier Chocolate Factory, London, in September 2017.

Earlier in May 2019, Iranian director Saqi Atai announced her intention to stage “The Lie” in Tehran.

“Zeller’s plays usually move on the border between reality and imagination,” Atai said at that time and added, “But what happens is different; i.e., the writer exposes the gap between reality and a lie. He creates a crisis in another, different environment.”

“By staging this play, I intend to say that there is a porous border between truth and a lie, and even when we are telling a lie there is a bit of truth hidden in our words,” she stated.

Zeller’s plays have always been regarded by Iranian directors.

Arvand Dashtaray announced his plan in August to stage Zeller’s acclaimed psychological drama “The Father” in Tehran after the government eases the curbs on regular activities in the new wave of COVID-19.

His troupe is rehearsing with a cast leading by renowned Iranian actor Reza Kainian, who will star as Anthony.

Starring Pantea Bahram and Pejman Jamshidi, Zeller’s play “The Mother” was also performed at Tehran’s Iranshahr Theater Complex in June 2019.



Photo: A poster for French playwright Florian Zeller’s play “The Lie”, which is on stage at the Neauphle-le-Chateau Theater in Tehran.

MMS/YAW