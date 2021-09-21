Iran: Vienna talks to resume in coming weeks

TEHRAN — In an interview with IRNA correspondent in New York, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has said that talks to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will resume in Vienna in the coming weeks, and the other sides have been notified about this.

However, he noted that the new Iranian government's foreign policy team needs to make its final conclusion on the talks.

In response to a question about the possibility of a meeting between P4+1 foreign ministers within the JCPOA Joint Commission and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Khatibzadeh said that no such meeting has ever been on the Iranian delegation’s agenda.

However, he noted that the Iranian foreign minister will meet EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and hold bilateral talks with P4+1 foreign ministers who are in New York.

The diplomat underlined, “The agenda for the meeting of the Iranian and P4+1 foreign ministers has not been set in advance, and to our knowledge, not all the P4+1 foreign ministers are present in New York.”



SA/PA