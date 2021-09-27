75 historical objects restored in Ardabil in H1

TEHRAN - A total of 75 historical relics have been restored by teams of cultural heritage experts and restorers in the northwestern province of Ardabil during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year 1400 (started March 20), the provincial tourism chief has said.

The relics, which are being kept in different museums across the province, have been restored in collaboration with the private sector, Nader Fallahi said on Saturday.

As part of this project, the museums in the province will see qualitative and quantitative improvements, the official added.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, whose altitude averages 3,000 meters above sea level, Ardabil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition, it is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

ABU/AFM