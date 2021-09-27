Over 800 knowledge-based firms active in advanced materials

TEHRAN – A total of 866 knowledge-based companies are operating in the field of advanced materials and products based on chemical technologies, according to the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology.

Advanced materials are a strategic field for any country. Because all areas such as aerospace, biotechnology, microelectronics and automotive depend on it. Therefore, the growth and development of knowledge-based companies active in this field is effective in the development of other sectors, and meet the needs of industries.

Advanced materials also have a significant impact on employment and income generation, and the more countries have access to these materials; their development occurs more rapidly.

In Iran, 866 knowledge-based companies operate in this field, so that can pace up the development process.

Iranian knowledge-based firms

The Innovation and Prosperity Fund affiliated with the Vice Presidency of Science and Technology has earmarked a sum of 170 trillion rials (nearly $4 billion at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to support knowledge-based companies over the past 4 years.

The Vice Presidency for Science and Technology has paved the way for research and production of technological products by supporting 7,000 projects over the past 8 years.

There are currently 6,263 knowledge-based companies operating in the country, offering advanced products and services in various fields of technology to domestic and foreign markets, and some of them have entered international markets, Siavash Maleki, deputy head of the Fund stated.

The fields of aircraft maintenance, steel, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment, oil, and gas are among the sectors that researchers in technology companies have engaged in, leading to import reduction.

