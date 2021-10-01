Iran, Kenya explore avenues of mutual economic co-op

TEHRAN – Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) hosted a meeting with a Kenyan trade delegation on Thursday to explore ways for expanding economic cooperation between the two countries, especially in the agricultural sector.

The meeting was attended by ICCIMA Deputy Head for International Affair Mohammadreza Karbasi and Governor of Kenya’s Bomet state Hillary Barchok, as well as heads of specialized committees, export unions, and businessmen and company representatives from the two sides.

Speaking in the meeting Karbasi pointed to Kenya’s significant position in East Africa, and said: "This country is one of the top industrialized countries in East Africa and one of the influential members of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).”

“Considering its crucial and strategic port of Mombasa and its port infrastructure, Kenya can facilitate maritime transport for economic operators in the East African region,” Karbasi added.

Given the current conditions and capacities of Kenya in various sectors such as overseas agriculture, food processing, as well as livestock and meat production, there is a very good opportunity for economic cooperation between Iran and Kenya, the official stated.

Karbasi put the two countries' trade in 2020 at about $60 million, noting that considering the two sides' great capacities it is possible to increase the level of trade up to $500 million next year.

According to the official, Iran can meet Kenya's needs in the fields of oil derivatives and bitumen, petrochemical products, health tourism, medicine, and food; Kenya, on the other hand, can meet the needs of the Iranian market in the field of cocoa, coffee, tea, grains, as well as food and livestock products.

“Given the good cooperation capacity between Iran and Kenya, a ceiling of $6 billion is projected for the economic exchanges between the two countries, but its realization requires a long-term view of the officials of the two countries and the necessary bedrock for the activities of traders in Iran and Kenya,” he added.

Further in the meeting, Baruchok who headed the trade delegation, pointed to the good progress in economic relations between the two countries since the last meeting of the Iranian and Kenyan delegations last November, saying: “Fortunately, Iran has had significant imports of tea from Kenya and we are also planning to launch a joint venture in the field of tea in Lahijan during this visit.”

EF/MA

Photo: ICCIMA Deputy Head for International Affair Mohammadreza Karbasi (R) and Governor of Kenya’s Bomet state Hillary Barchok