Parliament, TCCIMA industrial committees hold talks to resolve issues

TEHRAN – A joint meeting of the two committees of "Industry and Mining" and "Improving the business environment and removing barriers to production" of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) was held with Ezatollah Akbari Talarposhti, the chairman of the Parliament Industry and Mining Committee, on Wednesday in which the attendees explored issues in the mentioned sector.

At the meeting, representatives of the private sector raised issues regarding the business environment and called for the attention of parliament, especially the Industry and Mining Committee, to address these challenges, the TCCIMA portal reported.

Akbari for his part expressed readiness to cooperate with private sector and suggested the TCCIMA representatives to attend relevant committee meetings in the parliament.

EF/MA