Cultural heritage museum to make debut in Saveh

TEHRAN – The ancient Iranian city of Saveh will be embracing its first-ever cultural heritage museum in near future.

A historical house is set to be repurposed to a “modern” museum of cultural heritage in Saveh based on an agreement reached between the governor’s office of the city and the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, IRNA reported.

Soaked in history and culture, Saveh is situated in the north of Markazi province at a height of 995 meters above sea level. The climate of this city is warm and semi-arid in the east by vicinity to desert and cold in the mountainous region of the west.

AFM