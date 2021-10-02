Iran pavilion hailed by visitors at Expo 2020

TEHRAN - Iran pavilion at the prestigious Expo 2020 Dubai has been hailed by visitors, CHTN reported on Saturday.

Visitors are offered to soak up the ancient land in terms of rituals, handicrafts, cultural heritage, and travel destinations. The pavilion also reveals more about medical tourism, novel startups, and off-the-beaten tracks.

The pavilion is planned to showcase each Iranian province’s strengths and assets in tourism, cultural heritage, handicrafts, as well as its natural sites, traditional ceremonial practices, and historical significance.

The world fair opened on Thursday with a lavish ceremony of fireworks, music, and messaging about the power of global collaboration for a more sustainable future.

Many countries and companies are also looking to the expo - the first major global event open to visitors since the coronavirus pandemic - to boost trade and investment.

According to organizers, the Expo, an exhibition of culture, technology and architecture under the banner “Connecting Minds and Creating the Future”, is expected to be a demonstration of ingenuity, and a place where global challenges such as climate change, conflict and economic growth can be addressed together.

The Persian Gulf state has relaxed most coronavirus limitations but Expo requires face masks to be worn and for visitors over 18 to be vaccinated against, or test negative for, COVID-19.

Iran expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 26 being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

