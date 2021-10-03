Over 96,000 tons of alumina powder produced in 5 months

TEHRAN- Iran has produced 96,400 tons of alumina powder during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22).

As announced by Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry, the figure shows six percent decline as compared to the output in the five-month period of the previous year.

Aluminum oxide, which is commonly called alumina, is an inert, odorless, white amorphous material often used in industrial ceramics.

Alumina is an important ceramic material for industrial applications. The numerous fields of application range from construction materials, to filling materials, as well as abrasives and catalysts.

In plants and mechanical engineering, alumina ceramics are mainly used for wear and corrosion protection.

The particle size distribution largely determines the application range and the quality of an alumina powder. Reliably identifying the differences in particle size is therefore an essential requirement of the measuring instrument.

While the production of alumina powder has fallen, the production of aluminum ingot has risen 30.6 percent during the first five months of this year.

The country’s aluminum ingot output stood at 222,600 tons in the five-month period of the present year.

As previously announced by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the production of aluminum ingot in Iran rose 61 percent during the previous Iranian calendar year 1399 (ended on March 20) compared to the figure for the preceding year.

The country’s aluminum ingot output stood at 446,800 tons in the previous year.

MA/MA